Gazebo Gazette

Harrison County Emergency Management Agency released statement Tuesday morning saying, “There is a marginal risk of both Severe Thunderstorms and Flash Flooding today and tomorrow, with an additional 2-3 inches of rainfall expected through tomorrow.”

Additionally, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 1 PM Wednesday. Other watches or warnings could be issued, please monitor a reliable source of weather information, and allow extra time for travel in case roadways are affected by heavy rains.

Like this: Like Loading...