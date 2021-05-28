Gazebo Gazette

Four pitchers for the Biloxi Shuckers (9-12) combined to limit the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (13-8) to one run in a 3-1 victory on Thursday night at MGM Park. The win snapped the Blue Wahoos six-game winning streak.

The Shuckers scored all the runs they needed in the bottom of the first inning. Tristen Lutz doubled off Brandon Leibrandt (L, 0-2) and Brice Turang singled, putting two men on for Jamie Westbrook. Biloxi’s left fielder doubled over the third base bag, driving in both runners to put the Shuckers up 2-0.

Shuckers starter Leo Crawford (W, 1-1) allowed his lone run in the top of the second inning on an RBI groundout but kept Pensacola quiet for the rest of the night. The lefty allowed just four hits, walked three and struck out six as part of his first win of the season. It was also the longest outing of the season for Crawford.

Cody Beckman (H, 1) walked the leadoff man in the top of the sixth but induced a double play as part of a 1-2-3 inning. Robbie Hitt (H,1) followed with a perfect frame, striking out one in the top of the seventh.

Biloxi added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a pair of doubles. Brent Diaz doubled off the left field wall with two outs and Lutz followed with his second two-bagger of the night, driving in Diaz to make it 3-1. J.T. Hintzen (H,1) struck out the first two batters he faced and stranded two runners in a scoreless top of the eighth, and Braden Webb (S,1) notched his first save of the year, striking out two to secure the victory. It was the seventh straight scoreless outing for Webb.

Looking to win back-to-back games, the Shuckers continue their series with Pensacola on Friday night at MGM Park. Biloxi is scheduled to send Luis Contreras (0-1, 5.19) to the mound against Blue Wahoos’ Jeff Lindgren (2-1, 2.50) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin’ WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9, online here or on the MiLB App. Fans can also watch the game on MiLB.TV and can save $10 on their subscription when they use the promo code “Shuckers.”

