Gazebo Gazette
The Pass Christian Police Department will be participating in the nationwide CLICK IT OR TICKET campaign as part of their commitment to enforce the use of seat belts by all motor vehicle drivers and passengers.
The campaign will run from May 24, 2021 through June 6, 2021. The police department will be setting up checkpoints at various locations throughout the city focusing on seatbelt use.
- Bayview at Cedar
- Henderson at Royal Oak
- 2nd at St Louis
- Menge at North
- 2nd at Holiday
Any additional information needed, please call (228)452-3301 or emergency after hours 911.