The Pass Christian Police Department will be participating in the nationwide CLICK IT OR TICKET campaign as part of their commitment to enforce the use of seat belts by all motor vehicle drivers and passengers.

The campaign will run from May 24, 2021 through June 6, 2021. The police department will be setting up checkpoints at various locations throughout the city focusing on seatbelt use.

Checkpoint locations include:

Bayview at Cedar

Henderson at Royal Oak

2nd at St Louis

Menge at North

2nd at Holiday

Any additional information needed, please call (228)452-3301 or emergency after hours 911.

