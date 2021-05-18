Gazebo Gazette

The third grade students at PCES wrapped up their study of different energy sources by completing a solar oven STEM challenge.

Students were placed on teams and were given a chance to brainstorm an effective solar oven design.

Teams were then allowed to select their materials needed to construct their ovens and used the engineering design process to create and build their ovens.

After their solar ovens were created, students tested the effectiveness of their design by cooking s’mores!

