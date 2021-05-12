Gazebo Gazette

What a perfect time of year to research and learn all about the wonderful world of animals and their unique habitats.

Kindergarten students at PCES selected their favorite animal and together with their parents used their creativity and writing and research skills to showcase their animal’s habitat.

This project gave the students and parents an opportunity to work together at home, which is one of the district beliefs that learning is a shared responsibility.

Students researched the habitat and food, defined what their animal looks like and how it moves, presented interesting facts about their animal and wrote a summary of what they learned about their animal.

The Kindergarten Animal Habitat Project is featured in the PCES main corridor for all students to view and enjoy.

