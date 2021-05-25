Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Public Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural

communities.

The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library sponsor community discussions on the topic of “Pollinators in the Pass.”

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Pass Christian Librarian Wendy Allard. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents better and help us build a happier and healthier community for our families.”

As part of the grant, the library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host several conversations and programs with residents about “Pollinators in the Pass” and use the grant funds to help pay for educational materials, supplies and speakers for these programs.

Pass Christian’s location on the northern Gulf of Mexico puts it in the pathway/flyway for birds, butterflies, and insects as they migrate with the seasons. Local native pollinators are also important for the food chain and the topic for discussion will inform and encourage our community to consider employing landscaping techniques that emphasize native plants that will protect and preserve pollinators both migratory and native.

If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversations and programs, please contact Wendy Allard at 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com for more information.

Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.

