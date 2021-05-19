Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce will host Cheers to Chipper on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. This breakfast event, held at the Pass Christian Yacht Club, will be a celebration in honor of Mayor Leo “Chipper” McDermott and his many years of service and commitment to the City of Pass Christian.

“We are thrilled to host an event to thank Mayor McDermott for all that he has done for Pass Christian and the Gulf Coast over the years,” said Long Beach and Pass Christian Chamber Director, Gabrielle Rose. “Chipper is a staple of the community, and we are so excited to share some wonderful memories and wish him well as he retires.”

The program will begin promptly at 8:00 a.m. and last approximately until 9:30 a.m.

Seating for this event is limited. Admission is $20 for Chamber members and $30 for General Admission. More information can be found at mscoastchamber.com.

For table sponsorship inquiries, or for more information contact Long Beach and Pass Christian Chamber Director, Gabrielle Rose, at 228.604.0014 or grose@mscoastchamber.com.

