Our Lady Academy’s Graduation mass was celebrated on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Our Lady of the Gulf Church in Bay St. Louis. There were thirty-seven graduates in the Class of 2021, and Bishop Louis F. Kihneman, III was the principal celebrant.

Faith Janae Anderson, daughter of Scott and Jane Anderson, was named Valedictorian of Our Lady Academy’s Class of 2021. She has achieved Principal’s Honor Roll throughout high school. While at Our Lady Academy, she was a member of National Honor Society, French Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, and the Mu Alpha Theta Mathematical Honor Society. She held title as Student Council President and was a member of the Robotics Club, Interact Club, Ambassador Club, and the varsity Volleyball Team.

Faith will enter Mississippi College, where she has been accepted to the Honors College at Mississippi College (MC) and awarded the highly-coveted Honors College Scholarship. Faith is also the recipient of the Presidential, the Math and Science, the Sibling, and STAR Scholarships, and an Academic Excellence Scholarship. She will be studying biology on a pre medical track and computer science.

“I’m honored to be this year’s OLA valedictorian. God has blessed me with caring and competitive sisters that pushed me to be the best I can be to serve Him,” Faith said.

Kaylee QiuAnne Hardenstein, daughter of Donald and Anne Hardenstein, is the Salutatorian of Our Lady Academy High School’s Class of 2021. She has achieved Principal Honor Roll status throughout high school. She was involved in various extracurricular clubs and sports at OLA such as: National Art Honor Society, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Mathematical Honor Society and a four-year letterman in Archery. She was a member of the Interact Club, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), and a representative of the OLA Ambassador Club.

Kaylee will attend the University of Mississippi, where she has been accepted to the Honors College and awarded the Luckyday Success Scholarship, the Academic Merit Scholarship, and the 1848 Scholarship.

Kaylee said, “It is an honor to be class Salutatorian. I wouldn’t be here without the help of my teachers, family, and friends challenging me to be the best I can be.”

Members of Our Lady Academy 2021 Graduating Class are: Addison Renee Altese, Faith Janae Anderson, Olivia Catherine Breisacher, Laci Angelle Bridges, Kayla Dianne Broome, Katelyn Anne Casey, Amelie Roy Alexander Clark, Chloe Kathleen Cornell, Camille Roth Cottone, Danielle Rita Dey, Reagan Elizabeth Fairley, Kate Olivia Funk, Natalie Elizabeth Garcia, Breanna Marie Gipson, Ava Elizabeth Gordon, Melissa Frances Gremillion, Kaylee Qiuanne Hardenstein, Sara Elizabeth Hollingsworth, Claire Elizabeth Housey, Grace Marie Koons, Elena Marie Lorenza Lucore, Emilie Ann Martin, Eileen Carol Masterson, Hannah Marie McCall, Gabriella Lynne Mikhail, Ashlyn Olivia Necaise, Emily Alexandra Necaise, Emma Lee Aurora Nehlig, Trista Elizabeth Ray, Cali Marie Reinhart, Rylie Grace Reynolds, Sofia Isabella Sanchez, Grace Clare Saucier, Anna Lamar Schmidt, Sofia Gabrielle Schuyler, McKenzie Grace Wallace, and Aubrey Victoria Wawrek.

The Class of 2021 posted an overall GPA of 3.82 and have earned more than 5.2 million dollars in scholarships translating to an average of over $140,000 per student.

Outstanding Academic achievement and character awards were presented to members of the Class of 2021.

The Spirit of Mercy Award was given in honor of the many Sisters of Mercy; including Sr. Elisa Baughman and Sr. Jaqueline Howard, that have helped throughout OLA’s history. The award was given to the student that exemplified Mercy through her outstanding commitment and dedication to her community. She has in her daily life, emulated the spirit of Catherin McAuley by promoting personal excellence and social responsibility. She has also demonstrated an abiding faith in God and has lived a life exemplified by honor, dignity, and a profound love for humanity. The nominees were Anna Schmidt, Cali Reinhart, and Sofia Schuyler. The Spirit of Mercy Award was presented to Anna Schmidt.

The Principal’s Cup was presented to the student who was a member of the National Honor Society and who had demonstrated outstanding degree qualities of character, scholarship, leadership and service. The nominees were Kaylee Hardenstein, Cali Reinhart, and Faith Anderson. The Principal’s Cup was awarded to Cali Reinhart.

The Mary Patricia Schmidt Character Cup was presented to the senior whose character exemplified such traits as Christian maturity, courage, dependability, service to others, sincerity, and stability. This award was presented by the mother of Mary Patricia Schmidt, Shirley Schmidt. Nominees were Cali Reinhart, Anna Schmidt, Sofia Schuyler, and Danielle Dey. The award was presented to Sofia Schuyler.

