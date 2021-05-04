Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy (OLA) eighth grader, Blair Godfrey submitted an essay nominating Ms. Sue Goggins as a teacher who exemplifies positive characteristics, demonstrates courtesy, and has the utmost respect for their students.

It was from that essay that Ms. Goggins received the “Best Mannered Teacher” award from Yvette Champagne, Director of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chapter of the National League of Junior Cotillions.

Blair wrote, “I was asked who is the most well-mannered teacher I know. It was an obvious answer for me. Ms. Goggins is one of the best mannered teachers I have ever had.”

“Ms. Goggins sits with the class and asks us how she can help. She is sweet and is patient with us.”

In conclusion, Blair commented, “I imagine if Mrs. Claus was real, I think she would be just like Ms. Goggins, always joyful and polite. I couldn’t ask for a better teacher.”

“It is students like Blair that make this the most rewarding part of teaching. I am so honored by her nomination and her essay,” commented Ms. Goggins.

The National League of Junior Cotillions is an etiquette and social dance training program that involves thousands of students nationwide.

“We have a wonderful group of students who participate in the Cotillion program and we feel it is important to let the community know that these students recognize and appreciate those who make a positive contribution toward their growth,” quoted Yvette Champagne.

