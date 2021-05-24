Gazebo Gazette

The Red Snapper season will open for private recreational anglers and state for-hire vessels at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, with an anticipated mid-season closure date of July 5, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

As with previous years, a mid-season closure will allow for Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) staff to compile landings information and examine the potential for a season extension.

The private recreational and state for-hire season will close if the annual catch target (ACT) for recreational fishermen is projected to be reached at any point after the season opens. It will also close if the Gulf-wide quota is reached.

The season will be open seven days a week. Private recreational anglers can fish out to 200 nautical miles. Vessels with state for-hire permits can fish in state territorial waters, which is nine nautical miles south of the barrier islands.

One angler per vessel, per trip is required to report through the MDMR Tails n’ Scales system. As a reminder, Marine Patrol officers encountering anglers harvesting or possessing Red Snapper without a trip authorization number will result in fish confiscation and fines.

Anglers may register their account through a smartphone app available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or online at tailsnscales.org. Returning users must download the newest Tails n’ Scales app update prior to obtaining any 2021 trip authorizations. Tails n’ Scales administrators can be contacted for assistance by email at snapper@dmr.ms.gov or by phone at (228) 325-1585.

The Red Snapper season will open for federally permitted for-hire vessels at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 and will close at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

