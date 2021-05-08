by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

Although Hattiesburg High School Track teams swept the field at the Thursday MHSAA 5A State Track & Field Championships in Pearl, the Long Beach Bearcats won four events and finished in the top 6 in a few more. The girls accumulated 43 points for 6th place while the boys had 17 points to place 17th in the competition.

Hattiesburg High School won the girls bracket with 111 points and the boys were victorious by earning 104 points at the Woody Barnett Track & Field Complex.

Junior Long Beach phenom Brooklyn Biancamano carried the girls team; winning two individual events, helping the team earn victory among a relay run, and being edged out in the one mile race.

As the two time Gatorade player of the year in the cross country along with being a twelve time track state champion, Biancamano came out first in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:19.01 and the 3200 meters on a time of 11:14.56. Biancamano was part of the 4×400 team that won their race on a time of 4:13.56.

She was narrowly beaten by Saltillo Senior Madison Jones in the 1600-meter run, as the Tigers runner finished at 4:58.69 compared to Biancamano’s pace of 5:18.01.

The girls scored sixth in their other 4×800 relay at 11:21.72.

On the boys side, the Bearcats senior Johnny Pham left it with no doubt by winning the pole vault event on a jump of 11’6″ to beat the competition easily.

The final two events for Long Beach were senior Arnage Caston’s sixth place finish in the triple jump on a leap of 41’7.25″ and the fifth place final for the 4×800 relay team on a time of 9:12.38.

