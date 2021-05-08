by Brian Lamar, Assignment Editor

On a typical Friday prayer meeting, just a block off of Highway 90 in Gulfport, a group of worshippers pray for forgiveness, wisdom and guidance in their house of worship.

The clergy led the congregation in prayer just like any other day and his sermon harped on the power of personal testimony from doing good deeds for others in the community. As the clergyman made passionate and compelling appeals to his congregation to spread love and positivity to neighbors, friends and even enemies, he assured that believers will be rewarded in this life and the next life for charitable and kind acts.

This typical worship service, which happens every Friday evening, is punctuated with a breaking of the fast. The Islamic world is currently observing Ramadan, which is a month of fasting (sawm), prayer, reflection and community. During the observance time of Ramadan, Muslims only drink water and wait until sunset to begin eating again. The predawn meal is referred to as suhur, and the nightly feast that breaks the fast is called iftar.

Just as Muslims all around the world are currently celebrating Ramadan, the Islamic community in Gulfport does the same. This close-knit community prepares traditional dishes and strives to follow all of the fasting rules until the new moon is seen in the sky, which ends Ramadan due to the lunar calendar.

“Ramadan is important for us. It brings us closer to the people who by not their own choice who have been starving. We are taught that the good lord wanted the wealthy and well to do to understand what the poor are going through,” said Mumtaz Malik, a worshipper who has been living in the U.S. for more than 50 years.

Kevin “Saleh” Pennell, the President of the Gulfport Islamic Center on Broad Avenue explains Ramadan as the holiest month in the Islamic lunar calendar. The rewards from Allah for good deeds are increased. Extra praying

Although many South Mississippians would be shocked to learn of an Islamic subculture in Coastal Mississippi, Pennell and Malik believe that the community is typically understanding and trusting since opening their doors in 2005 after a local Christian contractor donated help to repair the Islamic Center after witnessing the congregation praying in the parking lot after damage from Katrina left their facility unusable. The contractor who was a structural engineer harnessed resources from his own company and fixed the prayer building for free.

“We’ve been very fortunate that the community has accepted us. I was nervous initially that when we started, there would be tension. I was most surprised by how welcoming the people here have been. When we began, we did a survey around the neighborhood before officials would give us a permit. I can’t say enough about how wonderful the people have been here. It was most welcoming. We have always been a very peaceful community here. We try to portray goodwill. We wish we can do more. We plan more outreach in the future,” said Malik.

Although small, the congregation at the Majid in Gulfport is faithful, according to Pennell.

“We are a small, to medium community with regular attendees. We have between 75 and 100 that come. We almost have a person from every continent. Some are locals who grew up here, but others are from all over the world, with the exception of South America,” Pennell explained. “Our members consist of doctors, military members, students, business owners and retirees.

Ramadan will continue through the lunar month, but is projected to end with a final holiday celebration named Eid al-Fitr, a feast that marks the end of Ramadan and generally the end of fasting.

