Gazebo Gazette

The Boy Scouts of America; which has been in existence for over 100 years, began allowing female scouts on February 1, 2019.

Troop 316G of Pass Christian would like to congratulate Amy Snyder on becoming the troop’s first Eagle Scout on May 5, 2021.

Amy will be the first female Eagle Scout in the Spanish Trail District and the third in Pine Burr Council. Troop 316 is chartered by the Pass Christian Rotary Club.

Like this: Like Loading...