Richard Gollott, a longtime commissioner on the Mississippi Advisory Commission on Marine Resources (MACMR), died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

Appointed by the governor and starting his term on July 1, 2004, Gollott represented commercial seafood processors on the MACMR until March 16, 2021.

“Commissioner Gollott was a leader in the shrimp industry and his vast knowledge helped Mississippi seafood earn worldwide recognition for its quality,” said MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins. “He will be greatly missed and his contributions to the commission and our agency will leave a lasting impression on all of us.”

Gollott, who was a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, was a founding member of the Southern Shrimp Alliance. He also served on the Board of Directors for the American Shrimp Processors Association.

“Commissioner Gollott was a legend in the seafood industry,” expressed Ryan Bradley, Executive Director of the Mississippi Commercial Fisheries United, Inc. “His business savvy was unparalleled and will be missed greatly.”

He was married to Shirley Tookie and they have two sons, Richie and Anthony, and a daughter, Shelly.

