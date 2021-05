Gazebo Gazette

The Coastal Flood Advisory has been extended through Friday, due to continuing strong southeasterly winds and evening high tides.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect until 10 PM tonight, and will begin again after 9 AM tomorrow.

Some low-lying roads along coastal areas are currently being affected by the coastal waters.

Road conditions are being updated on the Harrison County web page at:

http://co.harrison.ms.us/news/results.asp?newsid=358

