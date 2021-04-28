Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian High School 5’9 freshman guard Dillon Woods has been chosen to represent Mississippi on the Rodney Hood MEBO 15 and under NIKE Basketball team.

Woods attended a 2 Day workouts at Meridian community college, and has to travel every weekend for practice .

In the 2020-21 season for the Pass Christian varsity basketball team, the Pirates advanced to the state quarterfinals before losing to MHSAA AAAA Runner-Up Raymond 68-40.

The team finished higher than any Pass Christian High School team in more than a decade, going 18-9.

