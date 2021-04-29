by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

As it is close to the end of the year for all schools, the Pass Christian School District made a special trip to visit one of the young student’s finishing on a unconditional method.

The senior; Abby Bosarge, has been an inspiration to all of the students in her class as well as a large amount of the state of Mississippi and other locations.

Bosarge; a well accomplished athlete and student at Pass Christian High School, is undergoing treatment in Texas for an aggressive cancer which may not allow her to return for graduation ceremonies.

Monday afternoon, the Pass Christian School District called a special meeting to arrange a Tuesday trip of 28 students from Pass Christian High that hopped on a bus with the school principal Boyd West, the district’s superintendent Dr. Carla Evers, a school counselor and some teachers to make the nearly seven hour drive to Galveston to surprise Abby with a graduation ceremony.

“It was an honor for the administrative team, teachers, and students to travel to Galveston, TX on Tuesday to deliver on a promise to educate and care for our students by conducting a private graduation ceremony for Abby Bosarge and her family,” said Pass Christian Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers. “It became quite apparent that she did not want graduation for herself as much as she wanted it as a gift to her parents and family. The entire day was about her making sure that her friends, teachers, and coaches would be ok. What an awesome display of strength, courage, and love. Even while attending senior night via FaceTime, Abby sent words of encouragement to her classmates when a scholarship in her honor was presented. She has drawn our entire coastal community together; let her life be a beacon for us all. We are thankful to our board and for the many donations and resource contributions that afforded this opportunity. This experience was a blessing that none of us will ever forget. Thank you, Abby, for letting your Pirate spirit shine through! We love you!”

Bosarge completed all graduation requirements in December, which allowed her and her family to concentrate on her journey.

