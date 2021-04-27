by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer

The South State track and field championships concluded with the Class 4A meet at Pass Christian High School on Monday evening.

The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws won the Class 4A boys team title with 129 points followed by Richland with 112 points and Raymond with 105 points. Pass Christian was seventh out of 16 teams with 44 points while Bay High was ninth with 25 points.

In the Class 4A girls division, Raymond won the title with 147 points followed by Pass Christian with 102 points and North Pike with 81 points. Bay High finished ninth out of 16 teams with 24 points.

The top four finishers in each event qualified to compete at the State Track and Field championships on Saturday at Pearl High School.

SSC was led by double-winner Keegan Leverett in the 1600m and 3200m runs with times of 4:44.62 and 10:21.08, respectively. Ryan Tyler won the discus with a throw of 134′ 8″.

Other state qualifiers for SSC include Gabe Sandoz (1600m 4th, 4:56.57; 3200m, 4th, 10:56.48), Ja’Kobe Cameron (200m, 4th, 22.88), Chandler Chapman (110m hurdles, 3rd, 15.71; 300m hurdles, 2nd, 42.16), Christian Kitto (pole vault, 2nd, 10′ 6″), Jacob Hanlon (pole vault, 4th, 9′ 6″; discus, 3rd, 122′ 1″).

The Rocks’ 4x800m relay team of Keegan Laverett, Carson Leverett, Gabe Sandoz, and Gus Breisacher won the event in a school record time of 8:46.63.

SSC’s 4x100m relay team of Chapman, Cameron, Nour Tayara, and Canye Bankston also won their event in 43.50.

The Rocks’ 4x200m relay team of Chapman, Cameron, Kitto, and Bankston was third in 1:30.86.

The Rocks’ 4x400m relay team of Carson Leverett, Andrew Mayer, Kitto, and Evan Noel also placed third in 3:41.92.

The Pirates were led by Thomas Carter who won the pole vault with a height of 12′. Other qualifiers include Zach Thomas (800m, 3rd, 2:09.94) and Montrell McGowan (high jump, 2nd, 6′).

The Tigers were led by Terron Bedford (shot put, 3rd, 45′ 5″) and Devin Gaspard (shot put, 4th, 43′ 7″).

The Lady Pirates were paced by Isabella DeFelicibus who won the pole vault with a height of 8′.

Other state qualifiers include Kealey Skinner (800m, 3rd, 2:39.28), Haley Clark (3200m, 2nd, 14:26.24), Aleah West (3200m, 4th, 15:33.59), Hailee Simms (100m hurdles, 2nd, 17.33), Haleigh Haynes (high jump, 2nd, 5′), Kylah Bell (high jump, 3rd, 5′), Katherine Newman (pole vault, 3rd, 6′), and Chanel Howard (triple jump, 3rd, 32′ 7 1/2″).

The Lady Pirates’ 4x800m relay team of Clark, Skinner, West, and Emily Maculan) was second with a time of 12:04.04.

The Lady Tigers were led by Claudia Timms who won the 3200m in 14:26.14 and placed fourth in the 1600m in 6:21.28. McKenzie Ladner also placed fourth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 52.82.

The OLA Crescents placed third in the Class 3A South State meet held at Tylertown on Thursday, April 22.

OLA scored 85 points to finish behind champion Saint Andrew’s with 122 and Tylertown with 122 points.

The Crescents were led by Colleen Nolan (1600m, 4th, 6:05.09; 800m, 3rd, 2:37.91), Maddie Willis (400m, 2nd, 1:03.66), Breanna Gipson (pole vault, 2nd, 7′), and Margaret Compretta (pole vault, 4th, 7′).

The Crescents’ 4x800m relay team was second with a time of 10:56.07 while the 4x400m relay team was fourth with a time of 4:35.41.

The Class 1A-3A-5A State Championship Meet will be held on Friday, April 30 while the Class 2A-4A-6A State Championship Meet will be held on Saturday, May 1.

Both state championship meets will be held at Pearl High School and will begin at 10 a.m.

Like this: Like Loading...