by Joseph W. Gex, Staff Writer

Inclement weather last week forced the postponement of the regional track and field championships for Our Lady Academy, Pass Christian, Saint Stanislaus and West Harrison from Saturday to Monday .

The area high school track and field teams coverged at three different locations for their respective regional championships. The top four finishers in each event advance to the South State championships.

In Class 4A, Pass Christian High School hosted the Region 4-4A championships.

On the girls side, the Lady Pirates claimed the team title with 176 points followed by Moss Point with 120, Sumrall 72, Bay High 58, Stone 55, Vancleave 44, Forrest County AHS 28, and Purvis with 26 points.

The top four finishers for Pass Christian included Kealy Skinner (800, 1st, 2:40.85), Haley Clark (800m, 3rd, 2:59.72; 1600m, 2nd, 6:25.30; 3200m, 2nd, 14:11.80), Abby Batten (800m, 4th, 3:17.40), Emily Maculan (1600m, 4th, 6:40.22), Aleah West (3200m, 3rd, 15:35.17), Misha Jenkins (3200m, 4th, 16:27.44), Hailee Simms (100m hurdles, 2nd, 17.12; triple jump, 4th, 32′ 3″), Kylah Bell (high jump, 2nd, 4′ 10″; triple jump, 2nd, 34′ 1″), Haleigh Haynes (high jump, 4th, 4′ 8″), Katherine Newman (pole vault, 1st, 8′; discus, 3rd, 74′ 1″), Isabella DeFelicibus (pole vault, 2nd, 8′), Chanel Howard (triple jump, 3rd, 33′ 6″) and Kamaiyah Pruitt (shot put, 4th, 27′ 8″; discus, 2nd, 80′).

The Lady Pirates placed fourth in the 4x100m relay with the team of Dashayla Dedeaux, Taylar Henderson, Simms, and Howard crossing the line in 53.57.

The Lady Pirates’ 4x200m relay team of Sanaa Green, Dedeaux, Amarie Edwards, and Howard placed second in 1:50.67.

The Lady Pirates’ 4x400m relay team of Morgan McWilliams, Maculan, Takyia Tyson, and Skinner finished in second with a time of 4:49.72.

The 4x800m relay team of Clark, West, Skinner, and Maculan won the event in 13:25.44.

On the boys side, the Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws won the team title with 188 points followed by Moss Point with 92, Pass Christian 85, Vancleave 74, Bay High 63, Stone 47, Sumrall 46, Purvis 19, and Forrest County AHS with 15 points.

The Rocks were led by double-winner Keegan Leverett (1600m, 1st, 4:45.40; 3200m, 1st, 10:19.24), Gabe Sandoz (1600m, 2nd, 5:05.22; 3200m, 2nd, 11:16.27); triple jump, 4th, 38′ 5″), Ja’Kobe Cameron (100m, 2nd, 11.42; 200m, 1st, 22.94), Evan Noel (400m, 2nd, 53.95), Carson Leverett (400m, 4th, 54.50), Chandler Chapman (110m hurdles, 2nd, 16.42; 300m hurdles, 2nd, 45.68), Bobby Creely (300m hurdles, 3rd, 46.17), Christian Kitto (pole vault, 2nd, 12′), Nicholas Toepfer (pole vault, 3rd, 8′), Jacob Hanlon (pole vault, 4th, 8′; discus, 3rd, 113′ 7″), Ryan Tyler (shot put, 4th, 39′ 9″; discus, 1st, 125′ 2 1/2″), and William Trapani (discus, 2nd, 124′ 7 1/2″).

The Rocks’ 4x100m relay team of Chapman, Kitto, Tayara, and Cameron won the event in 44.06.

The SSC 4x200m relay team of Chapman, Canye Bankston, Kitto, and Cameron won the event in 1:31.76.

The Rocks’ 4x400m relay team of Carson Leverett, Andrew Mayer, Evan Noel, and Kitto won the event in 3:42.23.

The SSC 4x800m relay team of Keegan Leverett, Carson Leverett, Gabe Sandoz, and Gus Breisacher won the event with a time of 9:03.50.

The Pirates were led by top four qualifiers that included Zach Thomas (800m, 1st, 2:10.60), Evan Morel (800m, 3rd, 2:16.27; 1600m, 3rd, 5:10.97), Ollie Bailey (1600m, 4th, 5:14.84), Joshua Brill (3200m, 4th, 12:32.35), Keon Farmer (110m hurdles, 3rd, 17.28), Montrell McGowan (high jump, 1st, 6′ 4″), and Thomas Carter (pole vault, 1st, 13′ 6″).

The Pirates 4x400m relay team of Thomas, John Thornton, Morel, and Dolton Ladner finished third in 3:56.69.

The 4x800m relay team of Thomas, Abel Nettles, Morel, and Brill finished 9:13.22.

Ocean Springs won the girls team title with 133 points and West Harrison finished with 12 points. The Lady Hurricanes had one individual qualify for the South State championships as Melony Robinson placed fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 32′ 5″.

Ocean Springs won the boys team title with 135 points while West Harrison had 15 points. The Hurricanes had one individual qualify for the South State championships in Mark Ancar who placed fourth in the long jump with a leapnof 19′ 3″.

The OLA Crescents traveled to Tylertown to compete in the Region 4-3A championships on Monday. Tylertown won the meet with 167.5 points while OLA tallied 147 points.

The top four finishers for OLA that advanced to the South State meet include Aennia Bridges (100m, 4th, 13.01; 200m, 4th, 29.36), Colleen Nolan (1600m, 1st, 6:12.29; 800m, 2nd, 2:44.74), Emma Grace Cain (1600m, 2nd, 6:23.44), Margaret Compretta (1600m, 3rd, 6:26.30; pole vault, 1st, 7′), Maddie Willis (400m, 1st, 1:04.07), Sara Hollingsworth (400m, 4th, 1:05.89), Devin Graham (300m hurdles, 4th, 56.01), Riley Cruthirds (800m, 1st, 2:44.73), Mikala Coble (3200m, 1st, 15:06.36), Mallory Capo (3200m, 4th, 17:40.34), Julia Hoffman (long jump, 3rd, 15′ 5″), and Breanna Gipson (pole vault, 1st, 7′).

The Crescents’ 4x800m relay team of Cain, Nolan, Kendall Pavolini, and Compretta won the event in 11:57.32.

OLA’s 4x200m relay team of Pavolini, Hollingsworth, Peyton Laurent, and Emily Reinike finished fourth in 1:56.67.

The Crescents’ 4x100m relay team of Willis, Bridges, Kinsley-Jean Stegall, and Reinike crossed the line in fourth with a time of 54.36.

OLA’s 4x400m relay team of Angele Holman, Pavolini, Compretta, and Reinike finished third with a time of 4:43.25.

The Class 3A South State championships were held in Tylertown on Thursday. Details of that meet will be included in the Friday, April 30 edition.

The Class 4A South State championship meet which will be held at Pass Christian High School has been postponed to Monday, April 26 due to the impending inclement weather.

As of press time, the Class 6A South State championship meet is still set for Saturday at Biloxi High School.

