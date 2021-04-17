by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer

All area high schools have completed their respective division track and field championships this past week. The top four finishers in each event advance to this weekend’s regional championships.

West Harrison hosted the Division 8-6A championships on April 7. The Hurricanes were fourth in both boys and girls divisions with 50 and 31 points, respectively.

Gulfport won the girls division with 13139 points and Harrison Central won the boys division with 87 points.

The boys team were led by qualifiers on the boys side including Jaidon Shelby (100m, 2nd, 11.13; 400m, 2nd, 51.63), Mark Ancar (200m, 4th, 23.44; long jump, 3rd, 20′ 6″), Elijah Pelpin (3200m, 1st, 12:56.91), Omari Ballard (110m hurdles, 3rd, 17.57), Jha’kobe Johnson (300m hurdles, 2nd, 44.16), Evan Turan (shot put, 1st, 35′ 6″; discus, 1st, 114′ 2″), Bracken Bertrum (shot put, 3rd, 34′ 4″; discus, 3rd, 97′ 2″), and Melvin Pickens (discus, 4th, 95′ 8″). The 4x100m relay team of Trae Bailey, Keonte Smith, Michael Lorick, and Charles Jupiter was fourth in 52.25. The 4x200m relay team of Bailey, Jupiter, Lorick, and Smith was fourth in 1:40.32. The 4x400m relay team of Lorick, Kenneth Townsend, Curtis Crockett, and Johnson was fourth in 4:29.68. The 4x800m relay team of Johnson, Crockett, Ballard, and Jupiter was fourth in 10:45.04.

The Lady Hurricanes were led by qualifiers including Tiona Frick (400m, 2nd, 1:02.26; 800m, 3rd, 2:53.54, 100m hurdles, 4th, 18.94), Danaisa Jasper (400m, 4th, 1:04.01), Makayla Shavers (3200m, 3rd, 16:30.94), Madison White (pole vault, 3rd, 6′), Melony Robinson (triple jump, 4th, 30′ 5″), Maia Lorick (shot put, 3rd, 27′ 5″) and Emma Rouse (discus, 4th, 62′ 1″).

The 4x100m relay team of Patience Avery, Taylor Hopgood, Rhiana Murphy, and White were fourth in 1:02.37. The 4x200m relay team of Avery, Kayley Millsaps-Naylor, Murphy, and Hopgood were fourth in 2:08.01. The 4x400m relay team of Murphy, Shavers, Madison Collins, and White were fourth in 5:38.47. The 4x800m relay team of Collins, Shavers, Jasper, and Avery were second in 12:16.85.

The Crescents of OLA scored 104 points to place second in the Division 8-3A championships held at Tylertown on Thursday, April 8 behind champion Tylertown with 107 points.

The top four finishers for OLA were Julia Hoffman (100m hurdles, 2nd, 18.84; long jump, 2nd, 15’9″), Aennia Bridges (100m, 3rd, 12.81; 200m, 3rd, 26.89), Emma Grace Cain (1600m, 1st, 6:20.24), Colleen Nolan (1600m, 2nd, 6:31.36; 800m, 1st, 2:47.33), Margaret Compretta (1600m, 3rd, 6:42.44; pole vault, 1st, 7′), Maddie Willis (400m, 1st, 1:03.06), Sara Hollingsworth (400m, 2nd, 1:05.83), Devin Graham (300m hurdles, 3rd, 57.63), Breanna Gipson (300m hurdles, 4th, 1:01.49; pole vault, 2nd, 6’6″), Riley Cruthirds (800, 4th, 3:04.85), Mallory Capo (3200m, 1st, 16:14.43), Mikala Coble (3200m, 2nd, 17:51.36), Kinsley-Jean Stegall (long jump, 4th, 14’8″), Angele Holman (high jump, 4th, 4’6″), and Claire Whitney (shot put, 3rd, 27′ 10″; discus, 3rd, 69′ 2 1/2″).

The 4x800m relay team of Cain, Nolan, Kendall Pavolini, and Compretta won the event in 12:07.00 while the 4x200m relay team of Pavolini, Hollingsworth, Peyton Laurent, and Emily Reinike was third in 1:59.23. The 4x100m relay team of Willis, Bridges, Stegall, and Reinike was third in 54.17 while the 4x400m relay team of Holman, Pavolini, Compretta, and Reinike won the event in 4:51.20.

The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws won the boys Division 8-4A meet with 189 points followed by Pass Christian with 107, Moss Point 91, Vancleave 88, and Bay High with 74 points.

The top four finishers for SSC include Chandler Chapman (110m hurdles, 1st, 16.03; 300m hurdles, 1st, 42.48), Bobby Creely (300m hurdles, 4th, 47.83), Ja’Kobe Cameron (100m, 4th, 11.37; 200m, 1st, 22.71), Evan Noel (400m, 2nd, 54.76), Carson Leverett (400m, 3rd, 55.49), Keegan Leverett (1600m, 1st, 4:50.19; 3200m, 1st, 10:13.65), Gabe Sandoz (1600m, 2nd, 5:09.08; 3200m, 2nd, 12:25.81; triple jump, 4th, 36′ 10 1/4″), Reed Fairley (3200m, 4th, 12:54.65) Christian Kitto (pole vault, 2nd, 12′), Jacob Hanlon (pole vault, 3rd, 10’6″; discus, 2nd, 126′ 5″), Nicholas Toepfer (pole vault, 4th, 8’6″), Ryan Tyler (shot put, 2nd, 41′ 6″; discus, 1st, 137′ 9″), and Ryan McClellon (discus, 4th, 113′ 3″).

The 4x100m relay team was second in 45.16 while the 4x200m relay also took second in 1:34.25. The 4x400m relay team won the event in 3:54.33 and the 4x800m relay team was second in 10:15.42.

The Pirates were led by top four finishers including Braxton Piernas (400m, 4th, 55.82), Zach Thomas (800m, 2nd, 2:19.81), Evan Morel (800m, 3rd, 2:20.54; 1600m, 3rd, 5:10.35), Ollie Bailey (1600m, 4th, 5:14.53), Joshua Brill (3200m, 3rd, 12:38.89), Keon Farmer (110m hurdles, 3rd, 16.78), Montrell McGowan (high jump, 1st, 6’2″), Thomas Carter (pole vault, 1st, 13′), Daquon Ambrose (long jump, 4th, 18′ 6 1/2″), and Keilan Simms (triple jump, 3rd, 37′ 6 1/2″).

The 4x200m relay was third in 1:38.00 while the 4x400m relay team was also third in 4:05.68. The 4x800m relay won the event in 9:40.57.

The Lady Pirates of Pass Christian won the girls’ team title with 225 points followed by Moss Point with 148, Bay High 73, and Vancleave with 67 points.

The top four finishers in each event for the Lady Pirates include Dashayla Dedeaux (100m, 4th, 13.49), Anaya Bradley (200m, 3rd, 28.55), Kealey Skinner (800m, 1st, 2:45.10), Haley Clark (800m, 3rd, 3:07.65; 1600m, 1st, 6:43.26; 3200m, 1st, 14:29.48), Abby Batten (800m, 4th, 3:22.61; 1600m, 4th, 7:16.74), Emily Maculan (1600m, 3rd, 6:57.60), Aleah West (3200m, 3rd, 16:16.22), Misha Jenkins (3200m, 4th, 17:19.01), Hailee Simms (100m hurdles, 2nd, 17.66; long jump, 3rd, 14′ 2″; triple jump, 4th, 29′ 9″), Haleigh Haynes (high jump, 1st, 5′), Kylah Bell (high jump, 2nd, 4′ 10″; triple jump, 3rd, 31′ 8″), Isabella Defelicious (pole vault, 1st, 9′ 6″), Katherine Newman (pole vault, 2nd, 9′ 5″; discus, 2nd, 87′ 2″), Deasia Williams (pole vault, 3rd, 5′ 6″), Chanel Howard (long jump, 1st, 15′ 4″; triple jump, 1st, 33′ 5″), and Kamaiyah Pruitt (shot put, 2nd, 27′ 5″; discus, 3rd, 78′).

The 4x100m relay team was third in 53.83 while the 4x200m relay team won the event in 1:51.73. The 4x400m relay team was second in 4:59.19 while the 4x800m relay team won the event in 15:22.18.

The Region 4-4A (Pass Christian & Saint Stanislaus) meet is being hosted by Pass Christian High School tomorrow beginning at 11 a.m. The Region 4-3A meet (OLA) is being hosted by Tylertown High School tomorrow at 11 a.m. The Region 4-6A meet (West Harrison High School) is being hosted by Gulfport High School tomorrow at 11 a.m.

