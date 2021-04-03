Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has appointed Cammack “Cam” Roberds to the Mississippi Advisory Commission on Marine Resources (MACMR) representing recreational sports fishermen.

Roberds, who replaces Mark H. Havard II, was sworn in at the MACMR meeting held March 17. He will serve a four-year term that will end June 30, 2024.

Born and raised on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Roberds is the owner of C. Roberds General Contractors, LLC, and Chandeleur Island Brewing Company, a microbrewery in downtown Gulfport.

Roberds says he enjoys using Chandeleur Island Brewing Company as a conduit for coastal conservation awareness.

For one of these awareness projects, Roberds’s company helped raise funds for transponder tags to further migration studies of the Northern Gulf Tarpon.

Roberds resides in Ocean Springs with his wife Brandis and two children, Sydney and Mack.

