After the tenuous Republican primary for Long Beach and Pass Christian, the unofficial results poured in Tuesday night, April 6. In Pass Christian, Jimmy Rafferty won the Republican nomination with 815 votes (64.1%) over Adam Pace’s 456 votes (35%) for the Republican mayoral nomination. These were unofficial numbers without affidavits counted.

“Pass Christian is the premier city on the Coast to live, work, and play and I want to make it even greater,” expressed Rafferty, who was running for the first time ever. “The voters have spoken today and we’re going to create a new Republican party and it’s one that will be much more inclusive as my platform will be referred to as conservatism with courtesy. All about bringing people together, I want to say thank you to the voters of Pass Christian and thanks to my wonderful team.”

Rafferty will face an Independent; Zenas Cappie, and Democratic nominee Peggy Johnson in the June 8 general election. This will be to replace the 16-year incumbent Mayor Leo “Chipper” McDermott, who will retire at the expiration of his term in July.

In the “Friendly City” of Long Beach, Mayor George Bass easily won re-election over candidate John Ruth by a count of 1755 (79.3%) to 458 (21.7%) votes. Due to Long Beach only having a Republican primary, the votes from this election will be the final tally. These are not official numbers yet, as the affidavits are yet to be released.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the community as your Mayor,” stated Bass. “I am dedicated to the city of Long Beach, value each and every one of you and thank you for your support today and your vote.”

In additional close races for Long Beach:

The highly contested race for the Alderman-at-Large position came to the final count, as Incumbent Donald Frazer held off former Alderman Allen Holder with 1176 (53%) votes to 1043 (47%).

“The bottom line is that without the support of my team and family, this is not possible,” said Frazer. “I’m proud of Long Beach and I want to fight for smart business growth and more business growth. We are going to work to fix the drainage, harbor and put Long Beach first.”

A surprise came in Ward 6 for Long Beach with a very tight race. Pete McGoey finished as the leader with 160 votes (37.6%) over Owen McNally’s 153 votes(36%) and Junior Husband’s 112 votes (26.4%). McGoey and McNally will face each other in a runoff on April 27 to determine who fills the vacancy of Tricia Bennett.

Ward 1 Challenger Patrick Bennett unseated incumbent Ron Robertson 196 (56.2%) votes to 140 (36%) while Ward 2 incumbent Bernie Parker knocked off challenger Shane Walker 266-124 (68.2-31.8%).

Things were a lot closer for a few races in Pass Christian, as Ward 2 Democratic incumbent Regina Charlot is in the lead over Joe Piernas 55-48 (53.4-46.6%). The winner of the Democratic nomination in Ward 2 will earn the seat as no Republicans have entered the race. These numbers include the absentee ballots, but there are a few affidavit ballots to be counted.

In Ward 3, Republican challenger Kirk Kimball leads over Catherine Williams 158-134 (54.1-45.9%) with all ballots except affidavits. The winner of this nomination will face Democratic incumbent Anthony Hall in the June 8 general election.

Finally, incumbent Kenny Torgeson easily cruised over first time challenger Calvin Ishee 870-359 (70.8-29.2%) votes for the Pass Christian Alderman-at-Large. Torgeson won his third consecutive term, as there is no other party in the race.

