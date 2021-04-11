by Hunter Dawkins & Joseph W. Gex II

In the cross-town, district rival series last week on the baseball diamond, the St. Stanislaus (SSC) Rockachaws and Pass Christian Pirates split two games. Both games were won by the opponent against the home team, with the Rocks winning Game 1 at the Philip Terrell Complex in Pass Christian 6-2 and SSC being shutout by the Pirates 4-0 at Brother Philip Memorial Athletic Complex in Bay St. Louis.

GAME 1: St. Stanislaus 6 Pass Christian 2

The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws made the short trip across the Leo Seal Bridge to take on the Pass Christian Pirates on Wednesday evening after the game was postponed from Tuesday night due to an umpire shortage.

After a big first inning by both squads, the teams settled in for an solid game on both sides of the plate.

The Rocks (13-6, 3-3) put up three runs in the top half of the first frame. Ethan McNeill, who had a huge night at the plate finishing with one moonshot shy of the cycle, singled to leadoff the game. Cole Fletcher singled moving McNeil to third. Aaron Rush singled singled driving in McNeil to make the score 1-0.

During the next at-bat, Eli Hilbun threw a wild pitch that allowed both Fletcher and Rush to score making the score 3-0.

In the bottom of the first inning, Pass Christian got a single from Trochesset who advanced to third base before scoring on a called balk against Brandon Rhodes.

Peyton Lacy reached on an error by the shortstop before scoring on Tristan Stewart’s double to centerfield.

In the second inning, SSC scored again to push the lead to 4-2. Kyle Stegall singled to centerfield and stole second. Ethan McNeill smacked a double to left centerfield that scored Stegall.

The Rocks added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning to push the score to 6-2.

Jackson Montjoy advanced to first after being hit by the pitch. Christian Bourgeois was a courtesy runner for Montjoy who promptly stole second. He scored on McNeill’s triple. Keaton Cunningham drove in McNeill on his single to make the final score.

The Pirates (13-6, 4-1) had chances with runners on base but could produce the hit needed to drive the runners in. In all, Pass Christian stranded nine baserunners.

Pass Christian head coach Ricky Smith stated, “It seemed like when SSC needed that hit with runners in position, they were able to get the bat on the ball. But that is baseball. Eli Hilbun threw well tonight and gave us chances. We match up well with them and we will see what we can do on Friday night across the bridge.”

The Pirates managed three hits including singles from Trochesset and Lacy with an RBI double from Stewart. Hilbun pitched four innings and faced 21 batters allowing seven hits, six runs, hitting four batters and fanning one.

Jeep DeWitt and Trochesset came on in relief and combined to allow just one hit and collect two strikeouts.

SSC head coach Brad Corley stated, “We have to figure out a way to get runs in the first inning and come back to have a shutout inning and not allow teams to get in a groove. Give credit to Pass Christian, they are a good team and are 13-6 for a reason. It is always tough to beat a team twice inside of a week so we will regroup and see what we can do on Friday night at home.”

On the mound, Rhodes got the win pitching four innings facing 21 batters and allowing three hits, two runs, six walks and striking out two. Tanner Reinike came in for relief pitching three innings and facing 11 batters allowing no hits, no runs, and striking out four.

At the plate, the Rocks were led by McNeill who was 3-for-4 with a single, double, and triple and an RBI. Rush added an RBI single along with Cunningham while Stegall had a single and Fletcher had two singles.

GAME 2: Pass Christian 4 St. Stanislaus 0

Behind the arm of Lacy, the Pirates shutout the Rocks Thursday night at Brother Philip Memorial Athletic Complex Thursday night. Lacy only allowed three hits, no walks and finished with 14 strikeouts earning the victory for Pass Christian.

At the top of the third inning, Bryce Dubuisson and Trochesset scored on errors giving Pass Christian a 2-0 lead.

In the next inning, Stewart scored after the Pirates DeWitt hit a line drive single followed by Trochesset scoring again on another error at the top of the fifth.

McNeill, Fletcher, Rhodes, and Kaiden Rosetti reached base for St. Stanislaus, but Lacy tossed the complete game gem not allowing any others. Fletcher thew six and 2/3 innings, only allowing one earned run and seven strikeouts from the mound for SSC.

Lacy contributed at the plate with two hits for Pass Christian along with Stewart, who had multiple singles.

St. Stanislaus plays cross-town rival Bay High across Highway 90 while Pass Christian hosts district opponent Vancleave on Tuesday night. Both games start at 7pm.

