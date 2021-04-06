by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

After a ten-inning showdown on Saturday, the Pass Christian Pirates (12-5, 3-0) Baseball team pulled out a late 10-8 victory over the Forrest County Agricultural High School (FCAHS) Aggies for their fourth consecutive win. Pirates players Peyton Lacy and Corben Williams hit two double in a row to bring home the final runs.

GAME 1: Pass Christian 5 Bay St. Louis 2

Pass Christian Junior Eli Hilbun tossed three innings allowing no earned runs as the Pirates built an early 5-0 lead into three innings against the cross-town, district rival Bay High Tigers on Saturday, March 27.

Lacy finished at the only Pirate with multiple hits and runs, including a double in the first inning. Pass Christian Reliever Ian Trochesset closed out the final two innings, allowing no hits, no runs, and 2 strikeouts.

GAME 2: Pass Christian 16 Moss Point 0

In their first assault against district rival Moss Point, Pass Christian Senior Pitcher Bryce Dubuisson tossed four innings, allowing only one hit and striking out seven to earn the victory on Tuesday, March 30 at Philip Terrell Complex.

The Pirates scored 11 runs in the second inning, including a two-run home run and single from Lacy in the same inning. Due to MHSAA mercy-rules in baseball matches, Pass Christian only batted four innings.

GAME 3: Pass Christian 14 Moss Point 2

The Pirates had everything working in the right direction on Friday, April 2 against the Moss Point Tigers for their third consecutive district win. Pass Christian Freshman Evan Anderson took the mound, going two innings with zero runs or hits and striking out one to pick up the victory.

From the plate, the Pirates Seniors Third Baseman Ian Trochesset and Dubuisson each collected three hits, two runs and 2 runs batted in (RBIs). Lacy and Designated Hitter Rohen Emerick both contributed multiple hits while Dylan Welter finished with three runs.

Pass Christian picked up 14 hits on the day along with five walks and three batters hit by a pitch.

GAME 4: Pass Christian 10 Forrest County Agricultural 8

With a lead change five times, the Pass Christian Pirates eventually pulled out a win on the road, Saturday, April 3rd. Behind four hits and three RBIs from Emerick, Pass Christian scored 5 runs in the ninth and tenth innings to earn the victory against the Aggies.

Going through six pitchers, the Pirates allowed only five earned runs and had eleven strikeouts. Pass Christian finished with sixteen hits, including multiple hits from Emerick, Jeep DeWitt, Jay Mason Funderburk, Welter, and Dubuisson. Lacy and Williams had the two extra-base hits, both collecting RBIs. Lacy’s double broke the tie in the tenth inning.

Hilbun closed out the game to earn the save. The Pirates will play their next home game against cross-town, district rival St. Stanislaus on Wednesday, April 7.

Like this: Like Loading...