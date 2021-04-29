Gazebo Gazette

The Lott Leadership Institute recently selected four students from Pass Christian Middle School out of hundreds of applicants during the summer session. The University of Mississippi’s Lott Leadership Institute is an endowed program committed to inspiring thoughtful engagement with public policy and cultivating the next generation of civic-minded leaders according to their website.

Ava Skinner, Aria Grady, Lillia Fuller, and Joseph Daniel were the students selected to the summer program, which involves earning a high school elective credit on the UM campus, beginning the study of leadership, and interacting with students from across the state of Mississippi.

Students also have the opportunity to practice public-speaking skills and participate in a service learning project. These students underwent an extensive application process which included responding to essay questions and acquiring letters of recommendation from their teachers.

Congratulations to these 8th grade students for this outstanding achievement!

