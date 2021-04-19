Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian High School senior Kyle Foretich was named the District 8 Lindy Callahan Award Winner on Wednesday, April 14.

Kyle’s selection makes it three years in a row that a Pass High male student has been selected for this prestigious award. Along with the honor of this award, Kyle will receive a $1500 scholarship provided by MHSAA business partners like BankPlus, Mississippi Sports Medicine, Mississippi Farm Bureau, College Savings Mississippi and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

All honorees were chosen for their academic accomplishments as well as their participation in high school athletics and extracurricular activities. The recipients were chosen by a committee made up of MHSAA partners and school administrators.

The Scholar-Athlete awards were launched in 1996 to honor Mr. Lindy Callahan, a long-time athletic director and coach at Gulfport High School and an eight-time Hall of Fame inductee.

