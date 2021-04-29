by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

At the end of a tense day at The Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian, the Long Beach Lady Bearcats won the Girls MHSAA 5A State Title with a combined score of 331. This score was twelve shots better than the runner up; Pearl River Central.

“I am extremely blessed to have a special group of young ladies,” expressed Long Beach Girls Head Golf Coach Shawn Hicks. “I’m proud of their hard work, dedication and effort. They performed on the biggest stage and made us very proud.”

Lady Bearcat Gracie Bloom dominated the two state championship rounds, firing a 68 and 69 to easily have the best score in the MHSAA 5A State Tournament. Bloom made the All-State First Team with the score of 137.

The Long Beach Girls State Title team included Gracie Bloom, Isabella Burgess, Sami Gundlach and Secilia Gundlach.

According to the MHSAA rules and procedures, the Long Beach Girls get to host the title next year at The Oaks Golf Club defending their championship.

