With the pandemic having restricted our usual exercise regimes due to social distancing regulations, many Americans have had to adapt our fitness goals and align them with at-home workouts.

Combined with the fact that many of us were comfort eating while in the midst of a global health crisis, this may have led to some of us gaining the inevitable ‘Quarantine 15’ without even realizing it.

However, the good news about working or studying from home is not having to worry about your daily commute taking up too much time that could be used to achieve your at-home fitness goals for the day. But what happens if you don’t have adequate space in your home and don’t live near an open outdoor area in order to work out?

BarBend.com, the world’s leading strength training resource and news outlet, compiled a comprehensive list of the top fittest cities across Mississippi, using data backed by studies based on a variety of factors.

These were combined to create an overall fitness score out of 100 for each city on the list.

Fitness factors in this study include exercise opportunities, access to healthy food, air pollution, drinking water violations, physical inactivity, obesity and smoking, amongst others.

It was found that Long Beach emerged in 25th position with an overall fitness score of 79.32. The town has a high rate of exercise opportunities at 690 (per 1,000 people) suggesting that the surrounding environment can play a key role in determining people’s fitness level.

According to the CHR’s county health ranking model, ‘individuals who live closer to sidewalks, parks and gyms are more likely to exercise’, therefore access to exercise opportunities is crucial in maintaining a healthy population.

Residents who live in neighborhoods with access to grocery stores that allow them to obtain healthy foods, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, are more likely to have healthier diets than those who do not have access to these kinds of supermarkets.

Extensive plains, rolling hills, and broad rivers make up the landscape in The Magnolia State, encouraging citizens to stay fit and active outdoors.

Additionally, Long Beach was found to have comparatively low levels of air pollution, low rates of physical inactivity, obesity and smoking

