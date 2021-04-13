by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

After a negotiation problem with another candidate for the vacant superintendent position at the Harrison County School District, the board of trustees offered long-time Assistant Superintendent Mitchell King, who accepted.

King will be the sixth superintendent of the school district of the second largest county in the state that serves the city of D’Iberville, the communities of Lizana, Lyman, Pineville, Saucier and Woolmarket, as well as most of rural Harrison County. The Harrison County School District was created in 1957 as a result of a statewide reorganization plan passed into law by Mississippi Legislature.

According to school officials, King has been the Assistant Superintendent since July 1986.

Following an executive session for the other candidate’s negotiation, the Harrison County School Board of Trustees asked King to reconsider his previous rejection being the board’s first choice. King accepted the offer where the final contract will be made at the next board meeting.

The Harrison County Board of Trustees next meeting date is Monday, April 19 at 5:30pm in Gulfport.

Like this: Like Loading...