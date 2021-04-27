Gazebo Gazette

Former Pass Christian resident, St. Stanislaus head basketball coach and current Southern Miss head men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner will be inducted into the Mississippi Community and Junior College Sports Hall of Fame Tuesday night.

Ladner, who just completed his second season at the helm, was a 2020 inductee, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19 and this event will be at the Muse Center, on Hinds CC’s Rankin County/Pearl campus.

Ladner served as the Jones College coach from 2012-14, leading his last squad to the NJCAA national title, the first Mississippi school to do so.

The Bobcats were the lowest-seeded school to win it in any division, as well as the first in tournament history to win five games and five days for the championship. He engineered the team to a 17-8 record his first season as well.

After the title 2014, Ladner was named the head coach at Southeastern Louisiana where he guided the team to a 76–88 record and a Southland Conference regular season title and the program’s first NIT appearance in 2018.

Previously, Ladner was the head basketball coach for 20 years at St. Stanislaus College Prep, where he turned the program into a regular state tournament team, winning over 500 games.

He is not the first in his family to achieve this immortality. His father, J. Larry Ladner, was inducted on behalf of Pearl River Community College back in 2015.

