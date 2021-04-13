Gazebo Gazette

The arrest of 20 year old Jacquez Rashad McCormick from Gulfport happened Monday morning, April 13 in Jasper County on one count Murder according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, April 11, 2021, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Legacy Inn located at 9265 Canal Road in Gulfport of a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a black male deceased with a single gunshot wound to his chest. After further evaluation, Investigators determined that McCormick was responsible for the shooting during an altercation.

McCormick fled the scene in an attempt to escape arrest and fled to North Mississippi.

Later on that day, Investigators obtained a warrant for McCormick for Murder. Subsequently, the suspect was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on the warrant in Jasper County, MS.

McCormick is being held in Jasper County Correctional Facility in lieu of a 1,000,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Louise Ladner awaiting transport to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

