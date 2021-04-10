Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the finalists for the 2021 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the 2021 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

DeLisle Elementary School of the Pass Christian School District Principal; Dr. Mandy Lacy, has been named the Fourth Congressional District Administrator Finalist.

Dr. Lacy has served the Pass Christian School District since 2002. She began her career as a second grade teacher and moved on to teach fourth grade reading.

She was DeLisle Elementary School’s first interventionist before moving into the position of lead teacher. She has served as the assistant principal for the past seven years before accepting the role of principal.

The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community.

The recipient will receive a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education in the state.

The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state.

The award recipient will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education. The recipient also will receive a $5,000 stipend and will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

The recipients will be announced Thursday, April 29 at 4 p.m. during a virtual ceremony.

