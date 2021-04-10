by Brian Lamar, Assignment Editor

The LBHS tennis team finished the season with a record of 9-2 and are the MS District 5A Region 8 champions.

The team competed in the District 5A Region 8 individual tennis tournament on March 31st with 6 out of our 7 individual teams advancing to State.

First place winners include: Alexa Nanatovich, Caleb Solangi, Ada Shirk, Rachel Crapps, Stokley Sawyer, and Tim Stanley.

Doubles team Mallorie Rishel and Emily Lyons played against Ada Shirk and Rachel Crapps in the tournament finals and are the District 5A Region 8 girls doubles runner-ups also earning them a spot in the State Tournament.

The Individual State tournament will be held April 26-28th in Oxford, MS. The first round of the team tournament will begin on April 12th.

