Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Public Library announced that they have received a donation from our local Walmart.

The funds will be used to provide programming for all ages (toddlers to adults) here at the library. This donation will allow for expanded programs especially during our Summer Library Program.

Examples of two upcoming programs include Infinity Science Center Program on Hurricanes and cooking class for our middle school children and teens.

The library is trying a new approach to Summer Reading and this generous donation will allow us to purchase signs for our Read Every Day program.

From “Grab and Go” bags, to the final program, these funds will help us expand our program offerings and help us engage with the community.

