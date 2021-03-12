Gazebo Gazette

On Monday, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 38–year old Marquis Boozer, 43-year-old Marcus Fowler and 36-year-old Gallan Mass of Houston, Texas on felony charges of Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, to wit; Oxycodone.

Deputies of the Harrison County Sheriff‘s Office conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Gulfport, Mississippi on a vehicle suspected to be involved in a ring of pharmacy burglaries stemming from Georgia to central Mississippi.

Subsequently, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of excess of (1000) Oxycodone pills believed to have been taken during the burglaries. In addition, clothing and tools observed on surveillance video during the burglaries were also recovered within the vehicle.

The aforementioned subjects were arrested and charged with Trafficking of a Controlled Substance.

As of March 11, based on distributed leads to other agencies, the subjects have been charged with multiple counts of commercial burglary in Newman, Georgia. The subjects are also suspected of being responsible for over ten pharmacy burglaries encompassing three states.

Boozer, Fowler and Mass are being held at the Harrison County Sheriff‘s Office Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000.00 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Nick Patano but are not bondable due to holds from other jurisdictions.

Additionally, Fowler was listed as an armed and dangerous fugitive through the state of Texas for Aggravated Assault and Probation Violation.

