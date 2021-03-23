Gazebo Gazette

Expert Meteorologists provide updates to media working on stories related to severe thunderstorms and flooding through Thursday night and will continue to generate strong to severe storms through Wednesday night.

There is the potential for flooding, especially from south Mississippi and Alabama into Wednesday night. Some of these floods may cause widespread, catastrophic damage. Residents in this region should also be prepared for power outages due to the risk for widespread, damaging thunderstorm wind gusts.

Southeast Louisiana is likely to start with excessive rainfall to flash flooding. Follow your local weather information as a reliable source if this becomes necessary.

