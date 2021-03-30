by Joseph W. Gex II

On Saturday, March 20 the Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws baseball team honored 2011 graduate Jacob Lindgren with a replica of his #19 jersey placed on the outfield wall.

Lindgren helped lead the Rocks to the 2009 Class 4A state championship in football as a defensive back and the 2010 Class 4A state championship in baseball as a junior left-handed pitcher.

Lindgren was named first team All-State as a senior when he finished with a perfect 8-0 record on the mound.

He became the highest drafted player out of high school in Hancock County history when the Chicago Cubs drafted him in the 12th round of the 2011 MLB Draft; however, he chose to sign with Mississippi State University.

At MSU, Lindgren helped the Bulldogs to a National runner-up finish at the 2013 College World Series. In 2014, Lindgren was named a first-team All-American by Perfect Game as he led the Southeastern Conference and the nation in strikeouts for a reliever with 100 and all pitchers in strikeouts per nine innings.

Lindgren was drafted in the second round by the New York Yankees in the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his Major League debut on May 25, 2015.

He is currently participating in spring training and trying to earn a roster spot with the Chicago White Sox after having undergone Tommy John surgery twice since 2016. He has also pitched with the Atlanta Braves organization.

Lindgren was represented by his parents, Jackie and Steve Lindgren, at the unveiling of the honor at ‘College Park’ at the Brother Philip Memorial Athletic Complex.

Like this: Like Loading...