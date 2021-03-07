by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

The Pass Christian Pirates Baseball team has stuck it to Mississippi’s largest classification; 6A, winning three consecutive games over Hancock, Biloxi, and the West Harrison Hurricanes.

After being behind 3-2 against the ‘Canes going into the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday afternoon at the Philip Terrell Complex in Pass Christian, the Pirates (4-3) took the lead after a Corben Williams bunt brought Bryce Dubuisson in and Triston Stewart ground ball where Peyton Lacy scored on.

Pirates Freshman Pitcher Evan Anderson threw the last two innings scoreless from the mound, striking out three for the victory.

“We are tired and we competed, as it was a good ballgame,” said Pass Christian High School Baseball Coach Ricky Smith. “We had a young man step up to the mound and pitched great (Evan Anderson) and it was two good baseball teams that played good baseball today.”

The game started in the other direction for the Pirates as West Harrison took an early lead with Freshman Second Baseman Jack Mann knocking in ‘Canes Senior Centerfielder Tyler Casper on a 2-out single. Casper contributed in the second inning to a bases-loaded walk, which brought in Donald Davis and posted a 2-0 lead by West Harrison.

Mishaps by the ‘Canes began to work for the Pirates in the bottom of the third inning where West Harrison threw a passed ball, scoring Pass Christian Senior Bradford Frederick and Dubuisson to tie the game at 2.

With Anderson being brought to the mound in the top of the fifth inning, Pass Christian allowed the ‘Canes their final run as Senior Jace Ochoa hit a sacrifice fly, which fellow teammate Chance Nabong scored. This gave West Harrison the short-lived 3-2 lead.

After Pass High took the lead in the bottom of the fifth, the next inning gave the Pirates the security needed to earn the victory. The Pirates Freshman Terry Patton scored on a wild pitch and Senior teammate Ian Trochesset hit a laced a hard hit single to bring in Frederick, building the lead to 6-3.

Anderson closed the game unscathed and earned the victory.

“We tried to put them away early, as we had runners in scoring position,” said West Harrison Head Baseball Coach David Marsland. “We had players coming up for the third to fourth time in the middle innings, we just couldn’t convert.”

The Pirates were led in the box by Trochesset, finishing 3-3 from the plate with a run-batted-in (RBI) and a walk. Dubuisson was the only other player with multiple hits, including a double and scoring two runs.

Davis was the only player with two hits for the ‘Canes and scoring one run. West Harrison gave up 4 earned runs and had 7 strikeouts.

Pass Christian’s next five games are on the road and the next home game is in two weeks against the Hancock Hawks. West Harrison is scheduled to play in the “Battle on the Beach”, starting next week.

