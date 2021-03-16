by Robyn Killebrew

Pass Christian High School (PCHS) is adding a twist beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

According to Boyd West, PCHS Principal, “It is imperative for us to make every effort to continue moving forward by providing additional opportunities for our students. Truly, Pass Pirates are capable of anything they set their mind to, and we want to be sure to do our part by providing top-notch, innovative programs to help them get experience in preparation for their future careers.”

With this goal in mind, sophomores and juniors will be able to enter the PCRA in the fall and immediately begin making those invaluable career connections.

To kick things off, students at PCHS had an opportunity on March 4th to explore all of the various Career Technical Education (CTE) programs, as well as Career Pathway experiences, that will be offered for the 2021-2022 school year.

Currently, the Pass Christian Public School District has partnerships with the Hancock County School District, Gulfport School District, and Bay-Waveland School District.

Pathway offerings include courses in Architecture and Drafting, Automotive Service Technician, Carpentry and Construction, Culinary Arts, Early Childhood Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law and Public Safety, Polymer Science, Precision Machining, Teacher Academy, and Welding.

Students are also offered Career Pathway Experiences with the Ingalls Shipbuilding program, as well as the MS Power Energy Academy.

For students interested in pursuing military service, they have an opportunity for four years of participation with the JROTC program.

And, wait for it… There’s more! “Our mission calls on us to empower all students to be college-career ready learners, critical thinkers, and contributing citizens. The PCRA will provide opportunities for our students to have real-world experiences. We are excited to offer our students additional work ready skills. We look forward to expanding with the assistance of local businesses,” stated Dr. Evers, Pass Christian Public School District Superintendent.

Dr. Evers is pleased to share that the Pass Christian School District is adding four additional Pathway Experiences which will include Auto Mechanics, Food Service, Maintenance, and Technology.

Through these district connections, students will be provided with real-life work scenarios covering many aspects of job situations in these areas.

For a full list of CTE and Career Pathway opportunities, please visit the Pass Christian Public School District website at www.pc.k12.ms.us or call 228-255-6200.

