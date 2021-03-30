Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy senior, Danielle Dey, received a letter of acceptance from the Croft Institute at the University of Mississippi and was awarded the Croft Scholarship.

This is among the largest and most prestigious scholarships available at the University of Mississippi.

Each year the Institute awards eight Croft Scholarships to its most competitive incoming freshmen, the Croft Scholars.

Danielle is also a recipient of an Academic Excellence Scholarship and plans to study international studies with a concentration on East Asia.

Established in 1997 by Joseph C. Bancroft Charitable & Education Fund, the Croft Institute only accepts 70 students into the international studies major each fall.

Applicants are required to have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and an ACT score of 29 or above. They also must have demonstrated interest in international affairs and foreign languages.

An honors student throughout high school, Danielle is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society, and holds the office of Treasurer of the Spanish Honor Society.

She is a four-year letterman in Archery, a member of the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), Interact Club, and a representative of Our Lady Academy Beautification Committee.

Danielle‘s future career aspirations include employment for the United States Government, Department of International Affairs or the United State Department of Homeland Security.

Danielle is the daughter of Daniel and Jamie Dey of Kiln, Mississippi.

