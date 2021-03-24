Gazebo Gazette

This past weekend, in honor of one of their most beloved coaches and teachers, Our Lady Academy (OLA) hosted a virtual 5K run in memory of Coach Harry Hull, who passed away this February. All proceeds from the event will be donated to his favorite charity, St. Gerard Outreach, which offers services and care for expectant mothers and provides mothers with general baby necessities.

.Coach Harry Hull taught mathematics for many years at OLA but he was always referred to as Coach Hull. He was instrumental in organizing the first OLA soccer and track team. He was the athletic director when he started the programs during the 1988-89 school year. Throughout the years, he continued to remain active in all of OLA sports but mostly his focus was assisting with the OLA soccer and track teams.

Nicki Reeder, 2013 OLA graduate, current OLA Spanish teacher, and the OLA Track & Cross-Country coach, spearheaded the 5K event, raising over $2,000 for St. Gerard, “I am elated that this event was such a success. Graduates from throughout the years shared stories and pictures leading up to the run that highlighted Coach Hull’s character and dedication to his faith and OLA family. It warms my heart that so many of Coach Hull’s crescents ran in honor of him last weekend, especially since he was known for trying to recruit everyone to the cross-country team. It was the best act of service we could have done to honor this great man that had a huge impact on all of our lives.”

There were over 200 registered runners from 15 different states including participants from Panama and Belgium. The majority of the entrants were OLA alumnae, teachers, current students, and their families.

Like this: Like Loading...