Gazebo Gazette

Tuesday, March 16, the Long Beach Police Department arrested 36 year old Richard J. Riser, of Long Beach and charged him with one count of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and 47 year old Jacy Miller, of Long Beach and charged her with one count of felony Possession of Controlled Substance.

The arrest was the result of a traffic stop and subsequent investigation where both Riser and Miller were in possession of methamphetamine. The investigation also revealed that Riser was distributing narcotics.

Riser and Miller were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on a $50,000 bond for Riser and a $10,000 bond for Miller.

Both bonds were set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner pending further court action.

