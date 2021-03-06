by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

At Tuesday’s Board of Alderman regular meeting, the City of Long Beach issued three separate proclamations honoring different youth and their extracurricular activities.

The first was Long Beach High School Junior Brooklyn Biancamano, the reigning Mississippi Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year and a recipient of twelve state titles. These MHSAA Championships are in cross country along with track and field. Long Beach Mayor George Bass proclaimed Thursday, March 4, 2021 as Brooklyn Biancamano Day.

Secondly, the Long Beach High School Boys Soccer team stepped forward with their MHSAA 5A State Championship trophy that they won on Saturday, February 6.

This was their fourth consecutive trip to the state finals, but the Bearcats brought home the gold ball trophy now.

Mayor Bass issued the proclamation announcing that Friday, March 5, 2021 be the Long Beach Boys Soccer Team Day.

Finally, after reading the proclamation, the mayor presented a few young girls a certificate noting that March 7-13 was Girl Scout week for the city of Long Beach.

Following these measures, a special event application was awarded to the Long Beach city paper; The Gazebo Gazette, to host the first annual political debate on March 13 from 12-3pm in the Harper McCaughan Town Green.

The event will give all 2021 municipal candidates the ability to speak about their concern for the “Friendly City” and what their position is on issues.

After each ward along with the Alderman-at-Large and Mayoral race give their platforms, they will be in line for a few rounds of questions from panelists and the audience.

Additionally, this event will be held on livestream to provide the community with a view of the candidates. This will be subject to all CDC provisions.

