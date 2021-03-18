Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown white male who allegedly stole a JTG T350 bucket lift trailer from the parking lot of a business in the 1900 block of Pineville Rd. The incident occurred at around 1:30am on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

LBPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the Long Beach Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 865-1981 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898.

You can submit a tip online at online at http://mscoastcrimestoppers.com/. Photos or pictures are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

