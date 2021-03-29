Gazebo Gazette

Last week, 45 year-old Steven Robert Barbine of Gulfport, pled guilty before Mississippi Second Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois to a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute-Fentanyl. Barbine pled guilty as a habitual offender and Judge Bourgeois sentenced Barbine to ten (10) years day-for-day in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

As a habitual offender, the defendant will not be eligible for early release or parole.

“The case began as a result of a March 15, 2020, traffic stop by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Barbine was found with 26 dosage units of Fentanyl, along with 16.69 grams of methamphetamine on his person. Barbine has three prior convictions in Harrison County – two convictions for possession of controlled substances, and one conviction for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. This habitual sentence was warranted due to the nature of the drug that was involved in this crime and his prior convictions,” said Assistant District Attorney Haley Broom, who prosecuted the case.

“Fentanyl is currently one of the most dangerous drugs being illegally sold in Harrison County. Fentanyl carries a high risk of overdose for users, and the exposure can potentially result in serious harm to law enforcement officers,” stated District Attorney W. Crosby Parker. “In addition, this defendant had multiple prior convictions and our office will continue to use the habitual offender statute as a prosecution tool to deter repeated criminal conduct.”

