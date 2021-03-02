by Hunter Dawkins & Brian Lamar

In the first track event of the season for the annual Rockachaws Relays at Brother Philip Memorial Stadium in Bay St. Louis, the Long Beach Bearcats won by a slim margin over the host team; St. Stanislaus 53-49. The Lady Bearcats finished runner-up in the girls division as the Lady Irish from St. Patrick High School in Biloxi finished with 58.5 points to earn the victory.

Among the five teams in the boys division, Long Beach Senior Arnage Caston won the High Jump and Triple Jump events, completing distances of 5’10 and 40’8; respectively. The Bearcats Senior Johnny Pham finished runner-up in the pole vault event with a 10’6 jump.

The Lady Bearcats won two field events to round out their performance. Long Beach Junior Marianna Moore earned a high jump victory with a 4’2 leap and Lady Bearcat Senior Jakiyah Holland threw the discus at 81 foot distance to finish at the top.

Hosting team; St. Stanislaus, won the pole vault by James Christian Kitto and 3200-meter run by Alex Marthouse. West Harrison Freshman Trae Bailey secured the long jump victory in the boys division with an 18’8 leap.

The next event for Long Beach High School is Saturday morning at the Pass Christian High work meet.

