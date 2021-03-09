by Brian Lamar, Assignment Editor

The Long Beach Bearcats Tennis team defeated the East Central Hornets on the Harper McCaughan courts Monday afternoon 6-1. This win was the first district match for the Bearcats of the 2021 season.

In singles matches, the Bearcats results were:

Alexa Nanatovich 6-2, 6-4

Caleb Solangi 6-4, 7-6

Makenzie Morgan 6-4, 6-3

Doubles Results were:

Rachel Crapps, Ada Shirk 6-1, 6-2

Stokley Sawyer, Tim Stanley 6-1, 6-2

Mallorie Rishel, Emily Lyons 6-0, 6-0

Reagan Picchi, Alex Hailes 6-0, 6-0

Christian Strahan, Tajanae Smith 8-5

Luke Dulaney, Nick Dulaney 8-1

Trent Rishel, Hayes Johnson 8-1

Kendall Dunn, Henry Sawyer 8-2

“The players have worked hard to get to this point and I think the scores represent that hard work and how successful they have become in this sport,” said Andrea Breland, Long Beach High School Tennis Head Coach with the victory.

The next match will be back on the Harper McCaughan tennis courts in Long Beach against Biloxi High School at 4pm.

