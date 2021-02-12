Gazebo Gazette

State Auditor Shad White announced his office collected $66,574.44 to taxpayers across Mississippi last month after previous investigations showed public funds were stolen or misused. Significant amounts were returned from cases involving former executive staff at the Department of Marine Resources.

The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor issued demand letters to several individuals connected to the Department of Marine Resources in November 2013 as part of a joint investigation between state and federal authorities. This month, the Auditor’s office recovered a total of $15,000 and returned it to where it belongs.

The State Auditor’s Office also issued civil demands totaling more than $1 million. These cases represent only a portion of the recently recovered public funds. The Auditor’s office returns money to government entities across the state every month.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

Like this: Like Loading...