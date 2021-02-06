by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Pass Christian Pirates (14-6, 7-1) firmly grasped the top seed in the Division 8-4A tournament next week in Vancleave with a 57-32 victory over the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws on Thursday evening.

The Rocks (2-18, 1-7) jumped out to a 4-1 but the Pirates went on a 9-4 run to end the first period ahead 10-8.

The two teams were basket-for-basket in the second period as the Pirates extended their lead to 20-14 at intermission.

The shooting improved drastically for the Pirates in the second half as they were able to control the tempo to their liking and outscored the Rocks 18-9 in the third period.

In the final frame, the Pirates surged and outscored SSC 19-9 to make the final tally.

Pass Christian head coach Buddy Kennedy commented, “We shot the ball poorly in the first half and just could not get it to fall. In the second half, we were able to control the tempo to our liking. Once we got it going, we seemed to relax somewhat.”

The Pirates were led by Xavian Chamberlain with 16 points followed by Carter Bond with 14 points and Dillon Woods had 11 points.

SSC head coach Aaron Dunklin commented, “This was a tale of two halves. I am disappointed for my seniors, Leo Seal and Nour Tayara, who have persevered and been resilient in the program and wished they could have gone out a winner in their final game. We have to turn the page on tonight and get ready for the division tournament next week and try to extend our season.”

The Rocks were led by Ja’Kobe Cameron with nine points.

The Division 8-4A basketball tournament begins on Monday, February 8 and is being played at Vancleave High School.

