Gazebo Gazette

Students at PCMS and PCES were treated to a mini Mardi Gras parade in the halls! The PCMS 7th-8th grade concert and symphonic bands practiced tirelessly to prepare for the special occasion.

Around 7:45AM, before classes began, students stepped into the halls decked out in their Mardi Gras attire, anxiously awaiting the sound of music filling the halls. The band began playing first at PCMS, marching through the corridors, and then continued through the corridors of PCES with their fellow students cheering them on along the way.

While most Mardi Gras festivities were cancelled this year due to the ongoing pandemic, the students and teachers at PCMS didn’t let it stop them from celebrating the Mardi Gras season! Thanks so much to Alyssa Cocco, PCMS band director, for her consistent effort to ensure that students are able to safely engage in meaningful and exciting opportunities to share their music skills.

The Pirates were given an optional creative, hands-on project to build and decorate “shoebox Mardi Gras Floats” at home with their families. The participation, creativity, artistry, and imagination of our students and their families was in a word “unbelievable!”

The shoebox floats are currently on display in our main corridor for all to see and enjoy and admire! Everything from themed floats to floats built on tractor trailer trucks make up the unique and bright Krewe of PCES!!

Also happening at PCES, each Kindergarten homeroom selected a King and Queen to represent the 2020-2021 Kindergarten Krewe of Kindness Mardi Gras Court.

From Mrs. Jefferson’s class: King Rustin Harper and Queen Adlie-Ann Duet, and from Mrs. Williamson’s class: King Keiran Barnes and Queen Kinsley. Our Kindergarten Krewe of Kindness Parade, along with their Mardi Gras court of Kings and Queens, rolled through C-Hallway in celebration and honor of Pass Christian Mardi Gras.

Kindness was in the air, the Second Line was danced and they Laissez les bons temps! “Let the good times roll!

Like this: Like Loading...